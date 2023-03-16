Tree branch falls on benches at San Antonio Zoo; 7 hurt

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 11:56 am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven people have been injured when a large part of a tree broke off and fell at the San Antonio Zoo, and one of them was seriously hurt. The zoo says the branch “unexpectedly” fell at around noon Wednesday. City Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington says those hurt include children and adults. He says one person had significant injuries, and the others were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Witness Brandy Lorraine tells the San Antonio Express-News that she was with her 9-year-old daughter when she heard the tree cracking. She says a large part of the tree fell on top of benches where people were sitting.

