Today is Thursday March 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jamie Lee Curtis proudly displays her Oscar with that other ‘Everything Everywhere’ trophy

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 8:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

(NOTE CONTENT) Jamie Lee Curtis has been on a post-Oscars win high, posting all sorts of photos from and about last Sunday's awards show, but one recent snap really should get the blue ribbon.

On Wednesday, Curtis posted a display of three trophies she won for Everything Everywhere All at Once: On the left, her Best Supporting Actress Academy Award; on the right, her shared cast Screen Actors Guild trophy for the film, and in the center, well, is a trophy that her IRS agent character, Diedre Beaubeirdre, earned in the film: "Auditor of the Month."

However, it's a cheeky nod, as that honor -- which comes into play in a key scene in the film -- is a sex toy, mounted as a trophy.

"OK I'LL STOP!" Curtis said, referencing all of her awards-related photos, calling the trophy triple-play, "The TOTALLY unexpected EVERYTHING TRIFECTA of 2023!"

Funnily enough, while plenty of her followers got the joke, many didn't, apparently not having seen the award-magnet multiverse movie.

One asked, "Who designed the one in the middle?" Another queried, "I have so many questions."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC