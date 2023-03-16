Today is Thursday March 16, 2023
US military releases video from Russian fighter jet crash with drone

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2023 at 5:21 am
U.S. European Command

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. European Command has released dramatic declassified video taken by the MQ-9 Reaper drone that shows the moment that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with it after attempting to spray the drone with jet fuel.

The video was taken from a camera on the drone’s underside and shows two different passes taken by the jets to spray the drone, the second one being the collision with the propeller at the rear of the drone, which is visible in the footage.

Communications were lost with the drone as the image can be seen pixelating into color bars.

