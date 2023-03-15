John Mulaney returns to Netflix with ‘Baby J’ special

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 4:26 pm

Netflix/Marcus Russell Price

Emmy winner John Mulaney is returning to Netflix on April 25 with a new stand-up special, John Mulaney: Baby J.

It will be the third special on the streaming service for the actor, writer, comedian and new dad.

Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their first child, Malcolm, in 2021.

The special was shot in Boston's Symphony Hall in February 2023; David Byrne is supplying the music for the special.

Mulaney previously starred in the stand-up specials The Comeback Kid in 2015 and Kid Gorgeous in 2018. He also starred in a variety special for the streamer in 2019 called John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back