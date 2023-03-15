Today is Wednesday March 15, 2023
DeSantis nabs presidential endorsement from GOP House member

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 3:57 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A conservative Texas congressman is preemptively endorsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president, even though DeSantis hasn’t yet announced a bid. The endorsement by Rep. Chip Roy on Wednesday pushes his fellow House GOP lawmakers to look beyond former President Donald Trump for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination. It appears to be DeSantis’ first endorsement from a member of Congress and comes as the governor has been courting conservative lawmakers ahead of a formal announcement expected in the late spring or early summer. Roy wrote in an email that the party needs “a new generation of leadership,” and he argued that DeSantis has “proven his ability to win at the ballot box.”



