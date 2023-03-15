Today is Wednesday March 15, 2023
Officials in Harrison County seek missing man

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 3:32 pm
Officials in Harrison County seek missing manHARRISON COUNTY – Officials in Harrison County are seeking help finding a missing 24-year-old man. According to our news partner KETK, Jose Roman Teniente is described by the sheriff’s office as 5’8″ and about 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Teniente has brown facial hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and tan boots. Officials said he has a tattoo of a sun with a face on one of his wrists and was last seen walking in the northwestern part of the county, in the Harleton and Lake Deerwood area. Anyone with information on Teniente’s location is asked to contact Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom at 903-923-4000.



