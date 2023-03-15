Today is Wednesday March 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Disney+ reportedly gives ‘Willow’ the ax

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 2:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Lucasfilm

Willow's adventures won't continue on Disney+. Deadline reports the streaming service owned by ABC News' parent company has reportedly not renewed the series, which was a continuation of the 1988 Ron Howard film that shared its name.

Warwick Davis reprised the title role as Willow Ufgood in a series set in a world of swords and sorcery. The show also starred Rogue One and Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Erin Kellyman, as well as Spider-Man franchise vet Tony Revolori and Aladdin live-action movie vet Amar Chadha-Patel.

Although not a hit in terms of streaming numbers, Willow scored an average 83% with critics on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, though its audience score sits at 66%. Incidentally, the original film, which also starred Val Kilmer, rated just 46% with critics, but 79% with audiences.

The trade notes that the Willow universe is still "important" to Disney-owned Lucasfilm, and the property may be revisited in the future.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC