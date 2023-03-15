TxDOT to conduct short-term traffic counts till April 6

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 1:59 pm

TYLER – The Transportation Planning and Programming (TPP) Division of TxDOT will be collecting short-term traffic counts at 6,000 locations in the Tyler District until April 6. The effort began this past Monday. These 24-hour traffic counts will be collected by contract personnel for all system roadways, including state highways, city streets and county roads, according to a news release. Officials say on average, TPP collects 80,000 short-term traffic counts throughout the state on an annual basis. Traffic count data are then analyzed and adjusted to create an Average Annual Daily Traffic (AADT), one of the many products produced from traffic count data.

According to the news release, these short-term counts are collected to support federal, state, regional, and local transportation projects and activities including design, maintenance, safety, planning, and roadway performance. Traffic count data are required as part of the annual HPMS (Highway Performance Monitoring System) submittal process to the Federal Highway Administration.

