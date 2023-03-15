Longview man charged in Capitol riot files new motion

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 12:59 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Longview man who is facing over a dozen federal charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot filed a motion last week asking the court to keep prosecutors from mentioning “imaginary police deaths that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.” According to our news partner KETK, Ryan Nichols, 32, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, by the FBI and has since been indicted on multiple charges including assault, civil disorder, tampering with a witness, and violent entry on Capitol grounds. Nichols was granted release from detention and allowed to return to his Longview home “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial,” according to court documents. On Feb. 27, Nichols also filed a motion asking the court delay his trial to review 41,000 hours of soon-to-be-public CCTV footage to ensure he and the Court have “accurate facts and context surrounding Jan. 6.”

