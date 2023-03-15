Smith County Habitat CEO Jack Wilson to retire after more than 15 years

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 12:32 pm

TYLER – After over 15 years, Jack Wilson will hang up his hard hat at the end of June as the chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. “There have been many changes during my time here, and our affiliate has evolved by leaps and bounds,” says Wilson as quoted in a news release. When I got here, we had built 74 homes, and soon we’ll finish construction on our 120th Habitat home in Smith County.” The affiliate will celebrate Wilson’s tenure with the organization in June with a hybrid Retirement Party Fundraiser, raising funds to benefit the mission of Smith County Habitat and to fund the lead gift toward the Jack Wilson Legacy Endowment Fund.

Wilson and his wife, Patricia, will be returning to Sarasota, Florida, where Wilson began his Habitat service as a volunteer. A committee has searched and identified a new CEO for Smith County Habitat, who will be announced to the community very soon, according to the release.

