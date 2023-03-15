Seven Virginia deputies charged with murder in death of inmate

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 12:15 pm

Seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Irvo Otieno, who died in Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie, Va., while in police custody. From top left, Bradley Disse, Dwayne Bramble, Jermaine Branch, Randy Boyer; bottom from left, Tabitha Levere, Brandon Rodgers, Kaiyell Sanders. -- Meherrin River Regional Jail

(HENRICO COUNTY, Va.) -- Seven sheriff's deputies from Henrico County, Virginia, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of inmate Irvo Otieno. Otieno died while in police custody earlier this month.

Otieno, 28, was being transferred to a hospital on March 6 when he became "combative" during the intake process, according to state police. He was then physically restrained and died, according to Richmond ABC affiliate WRIC.

The deputies were arrested on Tuesday and are scheduled to appear before a grand jury on March 21, according to state records.

The seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the cases filed against them.

The Henrico County Sheriff's Office is also conducting an independent review of the incident and said it is fully cooperating another investigation by Virginia State Police.

"Public safety is what we stand for as a Sheriff's Office. We will continue to maintain the highest professional standards in how we serve and protect those in our custody, the community at-large and our staff," Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory said in a statement.

The seven deputies arrested were Randy Joseph Boyer, 57; Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37; Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45; Bradley Thomas Disse, 43; Tabitha Renee Levere, 50; Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48; and Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, according to WRIC.

All seven deputies were taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail, where they are being held without bond, according to WRIC.

