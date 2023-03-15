Chapel Hill community members join hands to support school bond

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 11:53 am

CHAPEL HILL – Parents, grandparents, teachers, and business owners in Chapel Hill have joined together to support the school bond that was recently announced by the Chapel Hill ISD School Board. That’s according to a news release from Bulldog Strong, a political action committee formed by the group. Organizers say they will use the PAC to help get the word out about the bond and encourage voters to approve it. “Last year, we recognized that those of us who support our kids and teachers too often stay quiet,” Bulldog Strong President Paul Welch said as quoted in the release. “We formed the PAC last year to give ourselves a stronger voice. After what happened in Uvalde, we are even more determined to get this bond passed to improve the safety of our schools.”

The projects are divided into three propositions and include a new junior high school, a new career and technology facility, additions to both elementary schools, a multipurpose facility, and an operations facility. Bulldog Strong says the improvements will make the schools safer, provide more opportunities to teach students workforce skills, and accommodate anticipated growth, in part due to the new medical school coming online, which is predicted to have a significant impact on the Chapel Hill area. “The projects included in the bond are absolutely vital for the safety and security of our kids and to accommodate future growth,” Bulldog Strong member Emmanual Brown said. “We simply can’t wait any longer to get this done for our community,” he added.

Thus far, KTBB has received no announcement of any organized opposition to the bond. Election Day is Saturday, May 6, and early voting starts on April 24.

Go Back