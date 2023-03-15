Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 9:18 am

DEL RIO (AP) — Long before a Chinese spy balloon captivated the U.S. last month, Kyle Bass foresaw a foreign danger planned for the skies above his Texas property. Dozens of massive wind turbines were set to span 15,000 thousand acres near the Devils River in Del Rio on the border with Mexico. Protests to protect one of the state’s cleanest waterways flopped. But when attention turned to a Chinese businessman behind the project, Texas lawmakers raced to stop him. Now the Chinese company has sold its stake, and politicians seem to have lost interest in Val Verde, even as they work to block other renewable energy projects. Some locals are still fighting.

