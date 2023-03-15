Today is Wednesday March 15, 2023
Report: Running back David Montgomery, Detroit Lions agree on three-year deal

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2023 at 8:53 am
Jeffrey Grigsby / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is reportedly headed to Detroit.

Citing a source, ESPN reports Montgomery, 25, has agreed on a three-year, $18 million deal with the Detroit Lions. The contract includes $11 million guaranteed.

Montgomery was drafted by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Since then, he has totaled 3,609 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in his four seasons with Chicago.

