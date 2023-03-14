Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ spy show ‘Citadel’ reportedly renewed before debut

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 5:05 pm

Prime Video

Citadel, the spy series from Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, is reportedly getting a second season, even before its launch on Amazon's Prime Video.

While the studio and the filmmaking sibs' production company AGBO are still mum, The Hollywood Reporter says a season 2 is a go — ahead of its April 28 premiere on the streaming service.

The show stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a pair of spies who worked for the secretive agency known as Citadel until a shadowy agency known as Manticore destroyed it. The pair escape with their lives, but their memories were erased and their past lives were forgotten. However, they reunite, and they "embark on a mission that takes them around the world ... all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back