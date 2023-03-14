Today is Tuesday March 14, 2023
Historic structure in downtown Tyler to be renovated into apartment building

March 14, 2023
Historic structure in downtown Tyler to be renovated into apartment buildingTYLER – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on March 30 at the site of a former bank in downtown Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the building will be renovated into an apartment building. In April 2022, a New Orleans based tax-advantaged real estate company, NORF, purchased three buildings that they plan to reconstruct into rental units in Tyler. On March 1, NORF closed on financing and received the permits to start working on one of their previously purchased buildings known as The Wilcox on 230 South Broadway Avenue. NORF will be converting the former bank into 31 market-rate apartments that will highlight the building’s mid-century modern design and will include a green space along the former bank’s drive-thru.

The Wilcox is a historic structure in downtown Tyler, first opening on March 22, 1956 as the Cooperative Savings and Loan Association Building. It was named after famed architect E. Davis Wilcox. The company’s plans are to finish the reconstruction in early 2024 and will hold the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, March 30 at 3 p.m.



