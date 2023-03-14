Today is Tuesday March 14, 2023
Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with first child

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 1:23 pm
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

With a shot of a baby's onesie, on which was written "coming soon..." Lindsay Lohan announced to 12.4 million Instagram followers Tuesday that she's expecting.

"We are blessed and excited!" the Mean Girls star wrote, speaking for herself and her financier husband Bader Shammos, who she tagged in the post, which also included praying hands emoji, a baby, and a baby bottle.

ABC Audio has also confirmed the good news through the 36-year-old's publicist.

The couple were engaged in November of 2021, and she announced on social media they tied the knot in July. "I am stunned that this is my husband," she said in a now-deleted post. "My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



