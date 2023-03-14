‘The Bear’ teaser getting fans hungry for season 2

FX/Matt Dinerstein

On Sunday night during the 95th Academy Awards, the first teaser trailer for season 2 of the hit FX series The Bear dropped ahead of the show's highly anticipated return.

The 30-second spot picks up where season 1 ended, when the show's newly minted Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White, who stars as chef and restaurateur Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, closes The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

The characters, including Carmy's family and kitchen staff, are seen packing up the old kitchen space before panning to a handwritten sign that reads "The Beef is Closed - Thank You for your Patronage."

The first season ended with Carmy deciding to shutter the beleaguered family-run eatery and fulfill his goal of opening a new dining establishment in its place that bears his nickname — and shares the title of the show.



The caption for the video reads, "It's not a reopening, it's a rebirth. FX's The Bear returns this June. Only on Hulu."

