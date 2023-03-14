Today is Tuesday March 14, 2023
Adam Levine weighs in on Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:30 am
Trae Patton/NBC

Adam Levine has three words in response to Blake Shelton leaving The Voice -- "It’s about time!"

That's what the Maroon 5 singer joked to Entertainment Tonight when they caught him outside of the legendary Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, March 12.

Levine, 43, and Shelton, 46, were judges on The Voice together for 16 seasons, before Levine left the show in 2019. The country singer would go on to judge seven more season's before announcing he would be leaving the singing competition show after season 23. 

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton said in an Instagram post

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he continued. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



