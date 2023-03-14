Ashley Graham opens up about awkward Hugh Grant interview at Oscars

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:30 am

ABC

Ashley Graham is speaking out about her now viral interview with Hugh Grant at the Oscars on Sunday.

The model, 35, interviewed the movie star during ABC's Countdown to the Oscars and was met with very short, blunt answers to her questions. The brief exchange prompted some to deem the interview as awkward and cringeworthy because of Grant's responses.

So what's Graham's response to it all?

"You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go," she told TMZ on Monday.

Despite the social media debate, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl had a great time at the star-studded event.

"I had so much fun," she added. "My feet hurt though."

