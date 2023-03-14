Today is Tuesday March 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ashley Graham opens up about awkward Hugh Grant interview at Oscars

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

Ashley Graham is speaking out about her now viral interview with Hugh Grant at the Oscars on Sunday.

The model, 35, interviewed the movie star during ABC's Countdown to the Oscars and was met with very short, blunt answers to her questions. The brief exchange prompted some to deem the interview as awkward and cringeworthy because of Grant's responses.

So what's Graham's response to it all?

"You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go," she told TMZ on Monday.

Despite the social media debate, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl had a great time at the star-studded event.

"I had so much fun," she added. "My feet hurt though."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC