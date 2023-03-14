Puerto Rico throws combined perfect game against Israel in World Baseball Classic

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:47 am

krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Puerto Rico shut out Israel in the World Baseball Classic Monday night, beating them 10-0 in eight innings.

Four pitchers retired all 24 batters they faced, marking the competition’s first-ever combined perfect game.

Puerto Rico will next face off against Dominican Republic on Wednesday night.

Watch highlights from Monday night’s match-up, as well as other games from the World Baseball Classic, below:

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back