Puerto Rico throws combined perfect game against Israel in World Baseball Classic

Puerto Rico throws combined perfect game against Israel in World Baseball ClassicPosted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:47 am
(NEW YORK) -- Puerto Rico shut out Israel in the World Baseball Classic Monday night, beating them 10-0 in eight innings.
Four pitchers retired all 24 batters they faced, marking the competition’s first-ever combined perfect game.
Puerto Rico will next face off against Dominican Republic on Wednesday night.
Watch highlights from Monday night’s match-up, as well as other games from the World Baseball Classic, below:
