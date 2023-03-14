Today is Tuesday March 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Generator purchases on the rise in East Texas

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Generator purchases on the rise in East TexasTYLER — The sale of home generators is on the rise in East Texas. The owner of East Texas Generators in Tyler, John Crymes, says his company has seen a 300 percent increase in the sale of generators in the past two years.This follows the arctic cold of February 2021, and this winter’s ice storm, which resulted in 300-thousand power outages across the state and 40-thousand in East Texas. Whitehouse resident and generator owner Alfredo Llave says his home was without power for 10 days in frigid weather of two years ago and for five days because of straight-line wind damage two months later.Generators and other emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free from April 22 to 24.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC