Generator purchases on the rise in East Texas

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:34 am

TYLER — The sale of home generators is on the rise in East Texas. The owner of East Texas Generators in Tyler, John Crymes, says his company has seen a 300 percent increase in the sale of generators in the past two years.This follows the arctic cold of February 2021, and this winter’s ice storm, which resulted in 300-thousand power outages across the state and 40-thousand in East Texas. Whitehouse resident and generator owner Alfredo Llave says his home was without power for 10 days in frigid weather of two years ago and for five days because of straight-line wind damage two months later.Generators and other emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free from April 22 to 24.

Go Back