Texas Republicans propose state immigration police force

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:23 am
AUSTIN (AP) — GOP lawmakers in Texas are proposing legislation that would make it a state felony to cross the border from Mexico illegally and create a new border police force that could deputize private citizens. Civil rights organizations, immigration advocates and Democrats immediately decried the efforts. The proposals began drawing attention after Friday’s deadline for filing bills in Texas’ ongoing legislative session. Since President Joe Biden took office, illegal crossings have soared. Many migrants have turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents and were released in the U.S. to pursue their cases in federal immigration court. GOP proposals in the Texas Legislature would continue pushing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s $4 billion border mission known as Operation Lone Star.



