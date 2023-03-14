Sheriff: Missing Texas girl found locked in NC outbuilding

Posted/updated on: March 14, 2023 at 8:23 am

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a missing 13-year-old Texas girl was found locked in an outbuilding of a North Carolina home. Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said Monday that investigators determined a man enticed her to leave her home while chatting with her on social media. Authorities say he picked her up in a vehicle that was filmed by video cameras near the girl’s home. The vehicle was registered to a North Carolina address. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle’s owner, and learned the girl was in the outbuilding. The man was identified as 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho. He is charged with abduction, statutory rape and other offenses.

