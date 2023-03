Scoreboard roundup — 3/13/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta 6, Baltimore 5

Washington 7, Houston 6

Oakland 8, Colorado 7

LA Dodgers 11, Cleveland 4

Arizona 11, Texas 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 1, NY Yankees 0

Baltimore 11, Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 9, Detroit 5

Toronto 16, Boston 3

LA Angels 8, Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 11, San Diego 9

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit 117, Indiana 97

Minnesota 136, Atlanta 115

Memphis 104, Dallas 88

Miami 119, Utah 115

Houston 111, Boston 109

Milwaukee 133, Sacramento 124

Golden State 123, Phoenix 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 4, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, Montreal 4

Dallas 5, Seattle 2

