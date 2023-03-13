Today is Monday March 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘The Last of Us’ ends on another high

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 6:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HBO/Liane Hentscher

Sunday night's first season finale of The Last of Us went out on a high note in the ratings.

According to HBO Max, the show's ninth chapter attracted a series-topping 8.2 million viewers across the streaming service and linear telecasts — that's a 75% jump from its already strong January 15 debut.

Based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name, the series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey averaged 30.4 million viewers across its first six episodes, with the first episode approaching 40 million viewers in the U.S.

Outside of the States, the show became the most-watched series in the history of HBO Max in Europe and Latin America, the streaming service trumpeted Monday.

The Last of Us will return for a second season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC