Woman charged with capital murder in son’s death

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 2:47 pm

ATHENS — Athens resident Monica Figueroa was arrested and charged with capital murder Monday in the death of her four-year-old son, Grayson Hurt. At last report, Figueroa was in jail awaiting her initial court appearance. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, at about 6:41 a.m. Monday the Athens Police Department received a call for service to Figueroa’s residence on Mitchell Street in Athens from Mary Johnson, Figueroa’s mother. She told police she was afraid that Figueroa had hurt her son. When officers arrived at the residence, they located Figueroa. Officers entered the residence with emergency medical personnel and found the deceased child inside the door, partially covered with a blanket, according to Hillhouse.

Officers then obtained a search warrant, and police also contacted the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Task Force to assist in the investigation. The initial investigation indicates the child was killed with an edged weapon. An autopsy has been ordered. In addition to the Athens Police Department and the Crimes Against Children’s Task Force, the investigation includes the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services.

