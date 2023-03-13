Shreveport man arrested in East Texas after multi-county pursuit

HARRISON COUNTY – A man was arrested Sunday after a multi-county pursuit that went through Smith and Gregg counties on I-20 before ending in Harrison County. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Harrison County dispatch was told that Texas Park Police and multiple units from Smith County were in a pursuit on I-20 and headed toward Harrison County. “Units briefly lost sight of the vehicle in Gregg County,” officials said. “Harrison County deputies and Gregg County DPS units picked up the pursuit in Harrison County.” Officials said the driver — later identified as Taye Thomas Payne, 24, of Shreveport, La. — continued to flee in a gray Honda Accord and exited I-20 onto FM 968, where the car crashed into a wooded area near Hut Horton.

After the car crashed, officials said Payne fled with a handgun and was arrested following a brief pursuit. Authorities said they found “drugs and a handgun on the driver.” Payne was arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife for evading arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

