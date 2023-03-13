Today is Monday March 13, 2023
Ole Miss hires former Texas coach Chris Beard

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 1:22 pm
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has hired Chris Beard as its basketball coach just over two months after his firing from Texas following a domestic violence arrest. The Rebels will introduce him Tuesday in a public event at the SBJ Pavilion. Beard is a four-time conference coach of the year and was AP’s national coach of the year in 2019. But his two-year tenure at alma mater Texas ended abruptly in January, though felony domestic charges were ultimately dismissed on Feb. 15.



