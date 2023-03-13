Today is Monday March 13, 2023
Police: Four die in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 12:59 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a man and woman have been arrested and charged after four people were found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment where an infant was found unharmed. Police said Monday that 18-year-old Artemio Maldonado and 20-year-old Azucena Sanchez have been charged with capital murder. Jail records do not list an attorney for either suspect. Police responding Sunday evening to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas found two men and two women who had been shot. They all died at the scene. The suspects were arrested after their vehicle was found a few miles away the scene.



