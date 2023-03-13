Today is Monday March 13, 2023
Community workshop scheduled for Parks Master Plan

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 12:34 pm
Community workshop scheduled for Parks Master PlanLONGVIEW — What are your hopes and visions for the Longview Parks and Recreation department for the next 5 to 10 years? The city will host a community workshop on the topic at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at the Broughton Recreation Center. Officials invite residents to come, hear about ongoing updates to the Parks Master Plan, and provide their input. The city is in the process of updating the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan, which was a chapter in the Longview Comprehensive Plan adopted in March 2015. Click here for more details.



