Rembrandts singer says ‘Friends’ theme success “killed our cool”

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 12:09 pm

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The┬á´╗┐Rembrandts┬áseemingly struck gold by performing the iconic┬áFriends┬átheme song, "I'll Be There for You," but a singer from the band says the opposite happened.

´╗┐Danny Wilde´╗┐, who fronted the band with┬á´╗┐Phil Solem, told┬áThe Guardian┬áthat while the song's popularity helped him put his kids through college, it "broke up the band."

"It all happened wildly fast," the singer said of being approached to make the┬á´╗┐Friends┬á´╗┐theme song, explaining that the original pilot used┬á´╗┐R.E.M.´╗┐'s "Shiny Happy People." Wilde said execs were torn on the song choice and asked him and Solem to come up with "something with the same tempo."

They came up with a 43-second version of the song┬áthat┬áplayed when┬á´╗┐Friends´╗┐┬ápremiered September 22, 1994. "It didnÔÇÖt have our name on the credits. We were a pretty hip band, so stipulated that we didnÔÇÖt want anyone to know weÔÇÖd sold out," said Wilde.

"But the song stuck, the show stuck and it snowballed. The record company rushed us into the studio to cut a full version," he continued, saying the success led to them filming a music video with the cast of Friends.

"Once people realized it was us, it killed our cool vibe. We went from doing cool clubs to matinee shows where parents would bring their kids," he said. "The song became an albatross round our necks and broke up the band for a few years."

Looking back at the song, said Wilde, "It put my kids through college and got me a beautiful home. IÔÇÖm not rich but IÔÇÖm comfortable ...┬áI might be living on the streets if it wasnÔÇÖt for that song."

He and Solem have since reformed their band and┬ánow play at┬á´╗┐Friends´╗┐ anniversary shows. "If people are willing to pay you to do something youÔÇÖre proud of, why not?" he said.

