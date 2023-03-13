TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 11:34 am

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of March 13. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew performing edge repairs on FM 2607, from SH 64 to FM 850. A second crew will be performing ditch work on FM 850, from SH 31 towards Overton. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic in both locations. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue blade laying on FM 2906, both northbound and southbound, from SH 149 to where state maintenance ends in Easton. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

