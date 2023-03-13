Today is Monday March 13, 2023
NCAA March Madness brackets are set

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 10:50 am
PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- March Madness fans rejoice: Selection Sunday is now behind us and we now know the 68 teams that will be participating in this year’s NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The competition kicks off on Tuesday, March 14, with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The first round of the tournament will then begin on Thursday.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared Monday on Good Morning America previewing everything you need to know about this year’s March Madness:

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



