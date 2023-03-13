In brief: ‘Only Murders’ teaser, Quinta Brunson hosting ‘SNL’ and more

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 9:07 am

The first teaser for Only Murders in the Building's third season arrived Sunday, which shared a first look at Meryl Streep joining the Hulu comedy. The clip also provided a look at Paul Rudd, who made a cameo in the season two finale. A release date for the show's third season was not announced...

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on April 1. She will be joined by musical guest Lil Yachty...

Elizabeth Banks is lending her voice to a new adult comedy animated series for The Flintstones. The revival, titled Bedrock, stars an adult Pebbles that will be voiced by Banks and has been greenlit for a pilot presentation. Deadline reports other names attached to the series include Stephen Root as Fred, Amy Sedaris as Wilma, Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm, Nicole Byer as Betty and Jo Lo Truglio as Barney. The series takes place two decades after the original series, when the Stone Age gives way to the Bronze Age...

Netflix reportedly acquired the 22-page sci-fi thriller short story I Am Not Alone for an on-screen adaptation. Deadline says the streamer spent either a high six figures or mid seven figures at auction, elbowing out five other bidders including Warner Bros. The deal includes Lovecraft Country's Misha Green to pen the script and will star Jessica Chastain...

﻿Elizabeth Olsen﻿ teased a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline asked her about the upcoming Disney+ series, ﻿Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which stars her character Wanda Maximoff's nemesis. Olsen replied, "I think I'll be back." The upcoming series stars ﻿Kathryn Hahn﻿'s Agatha, who debuted in the Disney+ series ﻿WandaVision﻿. Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News...

