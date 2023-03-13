Today is Monday March 13, 2023
Amtrak wants to study Mississippi-to-Texas I-20 train route

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 8:51 am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Amtrak and the Southern Rail Commission say they will apply for federal funds to study passenger rail service between Meridian, Mississippi and Dallas and Fort Worth in Texas. Amtrak said in a news release that it would be a separate section of its Crescent train, which now runs between New York and New Orleans, That means travelers could go on to Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and New York. Amtrak says it will seek money from last year’s congressional infrastructure law for the study. The Canadian Pacific Railway is in the process of buying the Kansas City Southern Railway, which partly owns tracks between Meridian and Shreveport. The new owner has agreed to the study.



