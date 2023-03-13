Four-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old in Houston, sheriff says

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 7:27 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HOUSTON, Texas) -- A 3-year-old in Houston, Texas, gained access to a firearm and "unintentionally" shot and killed a 4-year-old, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the preliminary investigation showed that the two children had been inside an apartment on Bammel North Houston Road. with one other person.

"The toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene," he said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back