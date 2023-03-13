Today is Monday March 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Four-year-old shot and killed by 3-year-old in Houston, sheriff says

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 7:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(HOUSTON, Texas) -- A 3-year-old in Houston, Texas, gained access to a firearm and "unintentionally" shot and killed a 4-year-old, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the preliminary investigation showed that the two children had been inside an apartment on Bammel North Houston Road. with one other person.

"The toddler was pronounced deceased at the scene," he said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC