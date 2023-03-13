Today is Monday March 13, 2023
Three men arrested following trail ride shooting

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 8:00 am
Three men arrested following trail ride shootingSMITH COUNTY — Three men were arrested with five guns at a local trail ride where two people were shot and sent to two hospitals, according Smith County Sheriff’s Office and our news partner KETK. Around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13943 County Road 46 and found “massive amounts of people” at a trail ride event. According to officials, two people were shot at the event and taken to two separate local hospitals. Sir Ricardel Ortiz, 29, of Tyler, Israel Allen Ortiz, 27, of Tyler and Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock, 26, of Tyler were each arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Smith County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Larry Christian said the trail ride was a “recipe for disaster,” and that “I would never go near them.” Sir Ricardel Ortiz, Israel Allen Ortiz and Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock are all being held on $20,000 bond, according to jail records.



