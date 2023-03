‘Scream VI’´╗┐ scares up #1 debut with $44 million at the box office

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 5:56 am

Paramount Pictures

Scream VI knocked out Creed III for the weekend box office's top spot.

The┬áScream┬áfranchise's┬ásixth installment scared up $44.5 million┬áin the domestic box office, which is an improvement over how the series' fifth offering fared during its 2022 domestic debut.┬áScream V┬áearned┬á$30 million in its opening week. Overseas, the new film amassed an additional┬á$22.6 million in ticket sales, which boosted its overall haul to $67.1 million.┬áScream VI┬ásees the return of┬áCourteney Cox,┬áJenna Ortega,┬áHayden Panettiere┬áand┬á´╗┐Melissa Barrera.

Falling to second place was┬á´╗┐Creed III´╗┐, which is in its second week in the box office. The┬á´╗┐Michael B. Jordan´╗┐ film earned┬á$27.1 million, which is a 53 percent decline from its opening numbers. Despite that, the film has surpassed the┬á$100 million mark after factoring in its overseas totals. The movie has made┬á$179 million in the global box office.

Landing in third place was┬á´╗┐65┬á´╗┐with a modest┬á$12.3 million debut. The film, which stars┬áAdam Driver┬áas a futuristic pilot who crash lands on an unknown, primitive planet, was filmed on a $45 million budget.

Rounding out the top five was┬á´╗┐Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania´╗┐ and┬á´╗┐Cocaine Bear´╗┐, with a respective┬á$7 million and┬á$6.2 million global haul in the box office.

