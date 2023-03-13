Today is Monday March 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Scream VI’﻿ scares up #1 debut with $44 million at the box office

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 5:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount Pictures

Scream VI knocked out Creed III for the weekend box office's top spot.

The Scream franchise's sixth installment scared up $44.5 million in the domestic box office, which is an improvement over how the series' fifth offering fared during its 2022 domestic debut. Scream V earned $30 million in its opening week. Overseas, the new film amassed an additional $22.6 million in ticket sales, which boosted its overall haul to $67.1 million. Scream VI sees the return of Courteney CoxJenna OrtegaHayden Panettiere and ﻿Melissa Barrera.

Falling to second place was ﻿Creed III﻿, which is in its second week in the box office. The ﻿Michael B. Jordan﻿ film earned $27.1 million, which is a 53 percent decline from its opening numbers. Despite that, the film has surpassed the $100 million mark after factoring in its overseas totals. The movie has made $179 million in the global box office.

Landing in third place was ﻿65 ﻿with a modest $12.3 million debut. The film, which stars Adam Driver as a futuristic pilot who crash lands on an unknown, primitive planet, was filmed on a $45 million budget.

Rounding out the top five was ﻿Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania﻿ and ﻿Cocaine Bear﻿, with a respective $7 million and $6.2 million global haul in the box office.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC