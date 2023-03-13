Today is Monday March 13, 2023
Police: Four dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 3:56 am
DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building. Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez says officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in the Northwest Dallas area. Fernandez says four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. Details about the victims and the shooter were not immediately released. Police say an investigation is ongoing.



