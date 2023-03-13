Today is Monday March 13, 2023
Girl, Three, kills sister in accidental shooting at Texas home

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 3:59 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Texas say a 3-year-old girl found a loaded gun in a home and accidentally shot her sister, killing the 4-year-old on Sunday around 8 p.m. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the girls were in the bedroom of an apartment in Houston, where they lived with their parents. Five adults, who were all family members or family friends, were in other parts of the apartment and the girls unintentionally were left unsupervised. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to a 911 call by the family. Gonzalez says the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether any of the adults will face charges.



