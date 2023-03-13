Today is Monday March 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Oscars 2023: What the stars wore

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2023 at 12:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

The champagne-colored carpet was in full effect at the 2023 Oscars Sunday night.

Celebrities wore their biggest, brightest and fiercest looks for the celebratory affair. A-listers donned everything from modernized styles to elegant classics and everything in between.

There was an unforgettable look from Florence Pugh, who wore a stunning Valentino ensemble that included black shorts. Rihanna also turned heads in a black Alaïa dress that featured a sheer panel revealing her growing baby bump.

Here are some other standouts:

Michelle Yeoh: The Best Actress winner stunned in a white Dior Haute Couture gown with a mesh illusion neckline and layers of feather fringe.

Austin Butler: He kept it classy in a black velvet tux by Saint Laurent and heeled boots.

Angela Bassett: Bassett glowed in a royal purple curve-hugging gown and diamond snake necklace. 

Jamie Lee Curtis: The Best Supporting Actress winner wore a long-sleeve nude embellished with sparkle and shimmer.

Mindy Kaling: She stunned in a white Vera Wang gown on the carpet, then changed into an identical version of the dress in black while presenting.

Cate Blanchett: The actress opted for a two-tone black-and-blue Louis Vuitton ensemble. 

Tems: Tems looked like a cloud in an all white gown, with a thigh-high slit by Lever Couture. The sweeping headpiece stirred up criticism online, though, for blocking the view of the attendees seated behind her.

Paul Mescal: Mescal spiced up his black trousers with a white shirt and jacket, black bow tie, and red rose boutonnière. 

Malala Yousafzai: Malala rocked a silver shimmery hooded gown designed by Ralph Lauren. 

Nicole Kidman: Kidman wore an Armani Privé one-sleeve black dress with a thigh high split and rosettes at the top of her shoulder and thigh. 

Hong Chau: Chau wore an elegant blush pink high neck, sleeveless Prada gown with a black sequined feather train. 

Janelle Monae: The singer and actress wrote a playful orange Vera Wang gown with a black deep plunge top and black-studded choker. 

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC