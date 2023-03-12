Today is Sunday March 12, 2023
Oscars 2023: Rihanna and her baby bump perform "Lift Me Up"

March 12, 2023
ABC

Just weeks after slaying at the Super Bowl, Rihanna, who's expecting her second child, cut a gorgeous and glamorous figure at the Academy Awards, performing her Best Original Song nominee "Lift Me Up," from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna wore her hair down and combed back from her face, and her ears and neck were dripping with diamonds. She wore long black gloves, and a strapless black halter top with long sparkling fringes that cascaded down and partially covered her baby bump.  A pair of highly embellished black trousers completed her look.

She stood on a rustic, African-inspired platform, and was backed up by string players as she sang the emotional song, which was created as a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

If "Lift Me Up" wins, it'll be Rihanna's first Oscar win.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



