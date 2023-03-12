Scheffler turns in masterpiece at Sawgrass to win Players

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2023 at 9:44 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was fearless on a TPC Sawgrass course that can jangle the nerves on every hole. The wind was getting stronger, the targets looked smaller, and all he wanted was to make sure his lead got larger in The Players Championship.

“You can’t limp in on this golf course,” he said. “You’ve got to hit the shots.”

He did every bit of that Sunday in a masterful performance that only enhanced his reputation as a player who’s at his best when playing the best in the world.

Scheffler ran off five straight birdies in the middle of his round, built a six-shot lead and left all the drama to everyone else on his way to a 3-under 69 to win the richest prize on the PGA Tour by five shots.

