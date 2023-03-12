Oscars 2023: Ruth E. Carter makes history with Best Costume Design win for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Ruth E. Carter made history Sunday night at the 95th Academy Awards.

Carter won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for her work on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making her the first African American woman to win multiple Oscars. She previously snagged the award for the first Black Panther film.

Additionally, Carter joins a small group for other African Americans who have won two competitive Oscars. That group includes Denzel Washington, Willie D. Burton, Russel Williams II, and Mahershala Ali.

Carter paid tribute to her mother during her acceptance speech, "Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman. She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film. She is my mother."

"This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick [Boseman], please take care of mom," she added, making mention of the late Black Panther star. "This is for my mother. She was 101."

