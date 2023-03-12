Today is Sunday March 12, 2023
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2023 at 5:23 pm
LONGVIEW – An early Sunday morning pursuit between law enforcement and a suspect, ended in the shooting death of that individual. According to our news partner KETK, Danny Ray Jackson, 47, of Longview led officers from White Oak, Longview and DPS on a high speed chase that started in White Oak and ended near the intersection of State Highway 31 and West Loop 281 in Longview. At that intersection, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and law enforcement. Following the officer-involved shooting, Mr. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where died of his injuries. Details are limited at this time. Texas Rangers are investigating the case.



