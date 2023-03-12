Roddy leads fourth-quarter rally as Grizzlies beat Mavericks

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2023 at 4:08 pm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored a career-high 24 points, including 17 points in the fourth quarter, as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied for a 112-108 victory over the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Roddy connected on 7 of 8 shots in the fourth, including 3 of 4 from outside the arc. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 25 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points. But it was Roddy’s play that helped the Grizzlies overcome an 11-point deficit early in the fourth quarter after trailing 83-77 at the end of the third. He would finish the game 10 of 13 from the field, including connecting on 4 of 7 from outside the arc as Memphis outscored Dallas 35-25 to erase the Mavericks’ lead. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said his team had some turnovers down the stretch and “fouled a little too much in the fourth.”

Go Back