Joens, Iowa State beat No. 15 Texas to win Big 12 tourney

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2023 at 3:57 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ashley Joens had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa State to a 62-51 victory over No. 15 Texas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship game on Sunday for the Cyclones’ first postseason title since 2001. Joens, the 2022-23 Big 12 Player of the Year, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Shaylee Gonzales, Rori Harmon and DeYona Gaston of Texas, Lexi Donarski of Iowa State and Skylar Vann of Oklahoma. This was the final Big 12 women’s championship to be played at Municipal Auditorium, and it occurred in front of a predominantly pro-Iowa State crowd. The tournament will move to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center beginning next year. The T-Mobile Center has hosted the Big 12 men’s championship every year since 2010.

Go Back