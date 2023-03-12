Heiskanen scores in OT to lift Stars to 4-3 win over Kraken

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2023 at 6:01 am

SEATTLE (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored 3:26 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and Joe Pavelski also scored for Dallas, which has won five of the last six. Jake Oettinger had 28 saves. The last time Dallas had an overtime goal was on Dec. 12 against Detroit, although the Stars have had three shootout wins since then. The teams play again in Seattle on Monday night.

