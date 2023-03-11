Today is Saturday March 11, 2023
UT Tyler pole vaulter soars to All-American honors

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 8:27 pm
UT Tyler pole vaulter soars to All-American honorsTYLER – A UT Tyler pole vaulter from East Texas is a First Team All-American for the second time. According to our news partner KETK, Abeni Kratzmeyer from Mineola finished seventh in the NCAA division two indoor track and Field Championships Friday. Kratzmeyer vaulted a height of 3.95 meters, breaking a school mark by .03 meters. She missed her second vault of the meet and finished seventh nationally overall, thus securing her second All-American team placement.



